Chicago Blackhawks Tickets Go on Sale Monday

The Chicago Blackhawks will start their regular season this October, and soon fans will have the opportunity to purchase tickets to games at the United Center.

The Blackhawks announced that regular season tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday. Tickets will be available on the team's website and by calling Ticketmaster, according to a press release.

The United Center will host 41 home games in the 2017-18 season, starting with the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins on Oct. 5. The Blackhawks will welcome the Nashville Predators, who swept them out of the postseason, to Chicago on Oct. 14 and Oct. 27.

Other notable dates on the schedule include the first-ever visit of the Vegas Golden Knights, who will play in Chicago on Jan. 5. The St. Louis Blues will play the Blackhawks on Mar. 18 and Apr. 6, and the Detroit Red Wings will make their yearly visit to the U.C. on Jan. 14.