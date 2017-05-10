Giddy up, "Seinfeld" fans—this one’s for you.
Scofflaw, in Chicago’s Logan Square neighborhood, will host a Seinfeld-themed party with specials and a menu themed after the ‘90s hit TV series, the RedEye reports.
The menu will include items like Elaine’s big salad, (not-so) discarded muffin tops, black and white cookies (“Look to the cookie, Elaine!”).
The event will have no cover charge, no reservations are required and the specials last from 11 to 2 a.m., the Tribune reports.
You can help celebrate the famous show about nothing on June 4.
