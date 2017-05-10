In this 1998 photo, released by Castle Rock Entertainment, from the comedy series "Seinfeld," Kramer, played by Michael Richards, shows Jerry his "Fusilli Jerry." The episode is part of a 4-disc DVD set of the show's sixth season, released Nov. 22, 2005, along with a season five set. (AP Photo/Copyright 1998, Castle Rock Entertainment)

Giddy up, "Seinfeld" fans—this one’s for you.

Scofflaw, in Chicago’s Logan Square neighborhood, will host a Seinfeld-themed party with specials and a menu themed after the ‘90s hit TV series, the RedEye reports.

The menu will include items like Elaine’s big salad, (not-so) discarded muffin tops, black and white cookies (“Look to the cookie, Elaine!”).

The event will have no cover charge, no reservations are required and the specials last from 11 to 2 a.m., the Tribune reports.

You can help celebrate the famous show about nothing on June 4.