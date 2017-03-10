A Chicago bakery is taking a page from Chance the Rapper’s recipe book and donating partial proceeds of a special run of baked goods themed after the Chicago-area rapper.

“Hey Governor Rauner DO YOUR JOB!” Alliance Bakery's Facebook post reads, echoing the words of Chance. “Until then we’ll be selling Chance The Rapper cookies and donating partial proceeds to SocialWorks to directly impact local Chicago Public School students!”

Alliance Bakery is located in the city's Wicker Park neighborhood on the city's North Side.

The post garnered hundreds of likes and shares.

Following a meeting last week with Rauner, Chance the Rapper, whose real name is Chancelor Bennett, announced Monday he’d be donating $1 million to CPS as the underfunded district continues to languish amid the state’s ongoing budget impasse.

“This isn’t about politics. This isn’t about posturing,” Bennett told reporters at Westcott Elementary School. “This is about taking care of the kids.”

“Gov. Rauner, do your job,” Bennett said Monday, noting that he had another "unsuccessful" conversation with the governor over the weekend.

Bennett also said he’s calling on friends, fellow artists and corporations to support his push to better fund CPS. He noted that he has a call later Monday to discuss the project with fellow Chicago rapper Common.

Former first lady and fellow Chicago native Michelle Obama shared her appreciation for Bennet’s gift, tweeting, “Thanks @chancetherapper for giving back to the Chicago community, which gave us so much. You are an example of the power of arts education.”