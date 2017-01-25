Chicago Area to See First Measurable Snow of the Year

NBC 5's Andy Avalos gives us a look a the weather forecast. (Published 2 hours ago)

It’s about to feel more like winter in Chicago.

After a final surge of mild air moves out of the Chicago area Wednesday morning, temperatures will slowly begin to fall, marking the return of colder air.

But the return of winter temperatures will also bring with them the first area-wide snow event in 37 days. The last time the area saw measurable snow was the weekend before Christmas.

Showers will begin developing during the afternoon hours, possibly during rush hour, and as temperatures continue to drop, the light rain will likely transition to snow heading into the evening hours. The light, but wet snow will continue into the overnight hours, tapering by Thursday morning.

Most areas will see totals averaging less than an inch, though some northern counties could see more.

The snow will likely melt on area roadways following several days of warmer air.

The cold pattern will continue into the weekend with on and off snow showers possible.