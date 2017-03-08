Chicago Area Under Wind Advisory Wednesday | NBC Chicago
Chicago Area Under Wind Advisory Wednesday

The advisory will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

    A wind advisory was issued by the National Weather Service for the entire metro Chicago area and parts of northwest Indiana Wednesday.

    The advisory goes into effect at 9 a.m. and will remain until 6 p.m., warning of powerful winds with gusts up to 55 mph.

    Driving may become difficult due to the strong winds, the National Weather Service said, especially for high-profile vehicles. The NWS urged commuters to use extra caution as loose objects will also likely be blown around.

