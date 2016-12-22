Fifty Chicago-area chefs told the Chicago Tribune’s Pioneer Press about their most outstanding meal of 2016.

Hungry?

Here's a taste:

Executive Chef Greg Biggers, Sofitel Chicago Magnificent Mile and Café des Architectes in Chicago

Best meal: Smoked Oyster Chowder at Fat Rice, 2957 W. Diversey Pkwy., Chicago; www.EatFatRice.com

Owner Patrick Rhea, Dell Rhea's Chicken Basket in Willowbrook

Best meal: Perry's Famous Pork Chop at Perry's Steakhouse and Grille, 5 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook; www.PerrysSteakhouse.com

Chef de Cuisine Erling Wu-Bower, Nico Osteria in Chicago

Best meal: Pineapple Aguachile Leña Brava, 900 W. Randolph St., Chicago; www.RickBayless.com/restaurants/lena-brava/

Founder/Partner/Executive Chef Nancy Brussat, Convito Cafe & Market in Wilmette

Best meal: Tostadas de Ceviche, Enchiladas Poblanas and Ceviche at Guanajuato, 73 Green Bay Road, Glencoe; www.MyGuanajuato.com

Founder Jim Mullen, Good Guys Apples & Sauce in Chicago

Best meal: Dungeness Crab at Smyth, 177 N. Ada St., Chicago; www.SmythAndTheLoyalist.com/Smyth

Read more at the Chicago Tribune.