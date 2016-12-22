Hungry? Chicago-Area Chefs List Their Favorite Meals of 2016: Report | NBC Chicago
NBC_OTS_CHICAGO

Hungry? Chicago-Area Chefs List Their Favorite Meals of 2016: Report

    Getty Images

    Fifty Chicago-area chefs told the Chicago Tribune’s Pioneer Press about their most outstanding meal of 2016.

    Hungry?

    Here's a taste:

    Executive Chef Greg Biggers, Sofitel Chicago Magnificent Mile and Café des Architectes in Chicago

    Best meal: Smoked Oyster Chowder at Fat Rice, 2957 W. Diversey Pkwy., Chicago; www.EatFatRice.com

    Owner Patrick Rhea, Dell Rhea's Chicken Basket in Willowbrook

    Best meal: Perry's Famous Pork Chop at Perry's Steakhouse and Grille, 5 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook; www.PerrysSteakhouse.com

    Chef de Cuisine Erling Wu-Bower, Nico Osteria in Chicago

    Best meal: Pineapple Aguachile Leña Brava, 900 W. Randolph St., Chicago; www.RickBayless.com/restaurants/lena-brava/

    Founder/Partner/Executive Chef Nancy Brussat, Convito Cafe & Market in Wilmette

    Best meal: Tostadas de Ceviche, Enchiladas Poblanas and Ceviche at Guanajuato, 73 Green Bay Road, Glencoe; www.MyGuanajuato.com

    Founder Jim Mullen, Good Guys Apples & Sauce in Chicago

    Best meal: Dungeness Crab at Smyth, 177 N. Ada St., Chicago; www.SmythAndTheLoyalist.com/Smyth

    Read more at the Chicago Tribune.

    Published 2 hours ago

