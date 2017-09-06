An anti-violence festival being headlined by Macklemore and Ryan Lewis, Fifth Harmony, Prince Royce and Lupe Fiasco was abruptly canceled just days before it was set to hit Guaranteed Rate Field.

The Get IN It Music Fest was slated take over the home of the White Sox on Sept. 16, but according to Ticketmaster Wednesday, the event has been canceled.

The ticketing site said Internet and phone orders will be automatically canceled and refunded and refunds would also be available at the point of purchase.

The event was supposed to benefit Get IN Chicago, a nonprofit network of organizations focused on preventing violence among Chicago’s youth.

Ticket prices ranged from $35-$150 and were available to the public on Ticketmaster beginning Aug. 11.

"We are very excited to launch this new endeavor with Get IN It MusicFest," Anthony J. O'Neill, CEO of the Illinois Sports Facilities Authority, which was putting on the music event, said in an earlier statement. "We feel the range of artists will draw concert goers and fans to the stadium from all over the city. Illinois Sports Facilities Authority has a long history of presenting successful concerts, festival and other events, and for the first time, we are producing events ourselves."

O'Neill could not be reached for comment on the cancellation of the fest.