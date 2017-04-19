Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel says a review is underway, and he's waiting until that's done before he offers his thoughts. But the City Council received two proposals Wednesday in response to the video of airport security officers dragging a passenger off a United plane. Mary Ann Ahern reports.

Ald. Ed Burke predicts Chicago taxpayers will pay dearly for the city's aviation security officers dragging Dr. David Dao off the plane at O'Hare earlier this month.

Burke wants an aircraft passenger protection ordinance that ensures no city employee will participate in any future incident that involves the removal of a passenger at Chicago's airports -- unless they're responding to a medical emergency.

Ald. Ray Lopez goes even further: He's proposing consolidating the aviation security officers -- actually getting rid of them and instead use only Chicago police officers at the airports.

Emanuel is waiting for Aviation Commissioner Ginger Evans' review of what happened.

The aviation officers -- who do not carry guns -- are trained by Chicago police -- but Lopez suggests that's not enough.

Evans' review back to the mayor on what happened that night at o'hare is expected at the end of this month.