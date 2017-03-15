A Chicago Police Department SWAT team was on the scene of a barricade situation on the city’s Northwest Side early Wednesday morning. NBC 5's Lauren Petty reports.

A Chicago Police Department SWAT team was called to respond to a man who barricaded himself inside a car on the city’s Northwest Side, authorities said.

Police said the SWAT unit was dispatched to the 6500 block of North Onargo in the city’s Edison Park neighborhood just after 11:30 p.m. after receiving reports about a “distraught man” in a vehicle.

The SWAT team remained on the scene as of 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Multiple SWAT vehicles, police cruisers and firetrucks could be seen surrounding the ongoing incident, blocking off areas nearby, including a portion of Harlem Avenue.

One neighbor who lives on the block, Josh McGregory, told NBC 5 he was still unable to return to his home as the standoff entered its ninth hour.

“They said they have no idea how long it was going to be,” McGregory said. “I even asked if I could just park down over here and walk home but they wouldn’t let me walk down the street or alley to enter through the backside of my house. So all I can do is just wait.”

Police have not released if the man at the center of the barricade situation was armed, but said they didn’t believe anyone else was in the vehicle with him.

“I’ve never seen anything like this,” McGregory said. “Not even remotely close.”

Further information was not immediately made available.