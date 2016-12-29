Chi-Town Rising to Offer Family-Friendly Countdown | NBC Chicago
Chi-Town Rising to Offer Family-Friendly Countdown

The "Kids Countdown Spectacular" will take place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., giving parents plenty of time to make their way over to the river for the midnight countdown later

    For those looking to ring in the New Year with their little ones, Chi-Town Rising is offering a special free family-friendly countdown and celebration. 

    The "Around the World for New Year's Eve" event, presented by the Chicago Cultural Mile Assocation, aims to educate and entertain children about New Year's traditions around the globe. 

    The event begins at 3 p.m. at Wrigley Square, located at the northwest intersection of Millennium Park on Michigan and Randolph. Families will be able to see celebrations from several countries and children will have a special passport they can have stamped at each station they visit. 

    Live entertainment and other activities will lead up to the grand finale at 6 p.m., called the “Kids Countdown Spectacular.”

    Free hot chocolate and cookies from Remington's will be offered throughout the night and a live Bizar Entertainment DJ will play music through the afternoon. 

    The family-friendly celebration will take place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., giving parents plenty of time to make their way over to the river for the midnight countdown. If there is extreme weather during the family-friendly countdown, the celebration will move to the Chicago Cultural Center, across the street from Millennium Park. 

    The evening celebration will be televised live on NBC 5 and Telemundo Chicago beginning at 11 p.m. on Dec. 31.

