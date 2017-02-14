Chance the Rapper had “No Problem” picking up his first Grammys on Sunday night, with three wins out of seven nominations. LeeAnn Trotter reports.

Chance the Rapper Makes History at Grammys - First to Win With Stream-Only Album

Chicago icon and recent Grammy winner Chance the Rapper took to social media Tuesday to announce his upcoming spring tour, but there was one city notably missing from the list and his fans were quick to take notice.

Chance's spring tour kicks off on April 24 and continues through Oct. 3, making stops in San Diego, Denver, Austin, St. Paul, Cleveland, Toronto, Montreal, New York City, Atlanta, Miami and several other cities.

But one of the most noteable omissions on the list was his hometown of Chicago.

Fans were quick to question the lack of a Chicago show, but many speculated the move was intentional.

As several fans noted on Twitter, the tour features a gap between a June 17 show in Dover, Delaware and the final Oct. 3 performance in Los Angeles.

Could a big Chicago performance be planned during that time?

The city will host a number of a music festivals during the summer and fall months, including Pitchfork, Lollapalooza and Riot Fest.

Tickets for the spring tour go on sale at 6 p.m. CT at Chanceraps.com.

Chance has built up a name for himself without a record label, releasing the majority of his music for free.

The 23-year-old picked up three Grammys Sunday, the very first to do so with a stream-only album. He won “best new artist,” “best rap album” and “best rap performance.”

“I know that people think that independence means you do it by yourself, but independence means freedom,” Chance said while accepting the award for “best new artist.”

The artist said he remains unsigned to keep hold of his creative freedom. His critically acclaimed album “Coloring Book” beat out veteran rappers including Drake, Schoolboy Q and Kanye West. It was released with virtually no promotion.

“I make money from touring and selling merchandise, and I honestly believe if you put effort into something and you execute properly, you don’t necessarily have to go through the traditional ways,” the rapper told Vanity Fair.

Beyonce, Adele Top Moments at the 59th Grammys