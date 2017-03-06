Chance the Rapper Donating $1M to Chicago Schools

Judging by their comments after the meeting between Chance the Rapper and Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner, it's clear the two had far different sentiments. Mary Ann Ahern reports.

Following a high-profile meeting last week with Gov. Bruce Rauner, Chicago musician Chance the Rapper announced Monday he will donate $1 million to Chicago Public Schools.

Chance, whose real name is Chancellor Bennett, made the announcement at Westcott Elementary School, where he presented the school district with an oversized check.

"This isn’t about politics. This isn’t about posturing," Bennett told reporters. "This is about taking care of the kids."

"Governor Rauner, do your job," Bennett said.

Bennett faulted Rauner Friday for giving “vague answers" to his questions, noting that he asked the governor about the $215 million in Chicago Public Schools funding the governor vetoed last December.

Rauner nixed the funding after claiming that Democratic leaders backed out of a deal to pass comprehensive pension reform. School funding for CPS and public schools across the state is now attached to the Illinois Senate’s “grand bargain,” a bipartisan budget deal comprised of a group of interdependent bills. Bennett claimed "the kids are on the table right now."

“Chicago Public Schools and I did not lose today,” he tweeted after the meeting. “Please don’t let that become the narrative. Monday morning I’ll have a plan."

The rapper also met this weekend with DeRay Mckesson, a leading voice in the Black Lives Matter movement, although details on the meeting remain thin.

On Monday, Rauner’s office circulated a memo outlining paths for the state to address the CPS' $215 million funding gap, a possible response to the meeting with Bennett, which gained traction on social media and coverage from national outlets.

One plan outlined by the Rauner administration would authorize Chicago to use Tax Increment Financing money to fund the beleaguered district. TIF funds are typically only used to promote investment and economic development, but legislation which is currently being drafted would allow Mayor Rahm Emanuel to authorize a one-time transfer of $215 million from Chicago TIF funds to CPS.

The other approach would add the CPS request to Senate President John Cullerton’s pension reform bill, which is tied to the Senate’s “grand bargain.” The bill failed to pass the Senate last week for the second time.

Rauner urged Bennett to work with him to find a solution following Friday's meeting.

"I said, 'It's an incredible opportunity to change our system and if we stood together, Chance -- I have some power, I have power in some ways and you have great power in other ways -- if we stood together, work together to figure this out, I think we can get big things done," Rauner told reporters.

This story will be updated following Monday's press conference.