Chance the Rapper Hints at Lolla Performance

The 23-year-old picked up three Grammys Sunday, the very first to do so with a stream-only album

    (Published Monday, Feb. 13, 2017)

    Chicago icon and recent Grammy winner Chance the Rapper told his fans they should buy tickets to Lollapalooza Tuesday, hinting once again at a possible performance in the massive summer festival. 

    Chance tweeted to his followers, "Yea I'd say go buy the #lolla ticket #Lollapalooza."

    The tweet furthered speculation from fans that the Chicago rapper will perform at his hometown festival. 

    Last month, Chance took to social media to announce his upcoming spring tour, but Chicago was notably missing from the list.

    Fans were quick to question the lack of a Chicago show, but many speculated the move was intentional. 

    As some noted on Twitter, the tour features a gap between a June 17 show in Dover, Delaware and the final Oct. 3 performance in Los Angeles. 

    Could a big Chicago performance be planned during that time?

    The city will host a number of a music festivals during the summer and fall months, including Lollapalooza. Though the lineup for the event won't be announced until Wednesday.

    Four-day passes for the annual music festival in Grant Park went on sale Tuesday morning and sold out in hours. 

