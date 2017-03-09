Following a meeting last week with Gov. Bruce Rauner, Chicago musician Chance the Rapper announced Monday that he’s donating $1 million to Chicago Public Schools as the underfunded district continues to languish amid the state’s ongoing budget impasse. LeeAnn Trotter reports.

After announcing Monday that he’ll donate $1 million to Chicago Public Schools, Chance the Rapper offered a list of CPS schools Thursday that will each receive an additional $10,000 in funding from his organization to fund arts and after school programs.

“Y’all wanna hear some Good news,” Bennett tweeted Thursday before releasing the full list of schools.

During Monday’s press conference at Westcott Elementary School, Chance, whose real name is Chancelor Bennett, announced that his not-for-profit would be accepting further donations on its Social Works website. For every $100,000 raised on the site, Chance promised to chip in an additional $10,000.

The Chicago emcee said he would start Monday by donating $100,000 to 10 different CPS schools, including Westcott Elementary.

Here’s the full list of schools:

Nathan S. Davis Elementary School

Mahalia Jackson Elementary School

Charles Carroll Elementary School

Roberto Clemente High School

Paul Robeson High School

Orr Academy High School

Hirsch Metropolitan High School

Benito Juarez Community Academy

Christian Fenger Academy High School

Following a series of “unsuccessful” conversations with Gov. Bruce Rauner, Bennett announced Monday that he's donating $1 million of his own money to CPS as the underfunded district continues to languish amid the state’s ongoing budget impasse.

Bennett said the funding — which comes from recent concert ticket sales — is a “call to action.”

“This isn’t about politics. This isn’t about posturing,” Bennett told reporters Monday. “This is about taking care of the kids.”