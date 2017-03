Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus, center, reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game between Wisconsin and Northwestern in the Big Ten tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Washington. Louis-Dreyfus' son is Northwestern forward Charlie Hall. Wisconsin won 76-48.

Northwestern's historic appearance in the NCAA is one fans have been waiting for for years.

And after the team's first-ever NCAA victory over Vanderbilt Thursday, many were quick to take to social media to celebrate the team.

Among those reacting to the win, were some prominent fans who root for the Wildcats.

Actress Julia-Louis Dreyfus was even in the stands supporting her son, forward Charlie Hall, who plays on the team.

