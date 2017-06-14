In a city where parking and cars are at a premium, ride-sharing is a key part of how people get around Chicago, but at least one service has pulled out of the city because of the city’s increasing crime rate. NBC 5’s Ash-Har Quraishi has more.

A popular carshare service confirmed Wednesday it has pulled out of Chicago citing criminal behavior damaging its fleet of vehicles.

Verna Moore says she’s been an Enterprise carshare member for the last three years.

“I’ve never had a car living here," she says. "I’ve always done carsharing.”

The cars are located in neighborhoods and parking spaces around the city giving members the ability to pick up a car whenever they need one.

“For someone like me who lives in the city it’s really convenient way to get around, take care of errands, visit friends," she says.

But Tuesday night members like Moore received a message from Enterprise informing them that the program had been suspended due to what they called “significant vandalism, theft and fraud.”

Enterprise says it was forced to stop accepting new reservations and were cancelling existing reservations as well including Moore’s.

“Instead of just taking cars out of specific areas that might be problematic, they basically just said no reservations at all which causes an incredible headache for anyone who uses the cars," Moore told NBC 5.

When she checked the app Wednesday morning it showed the closest available car more than 6,000 miles away.

In a statement enterprise tells NBC 5 “this was not a decision made lightly, nearly 40 percent of our total enterprise carshare fleet in Chicago was involved with theft or vandalism.”

At this time it’s unclear whether they will reinstate their program in Chicago.

“I hope that they reconsider I mean I think it was pretty bad customer service and kind of a rash decision for them to pull out of such a large city," she says.