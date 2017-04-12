Multiple Vehicles Stolen From Downtown Valet Parking Garage

For the sixth time in recent weeks, thieves stole multiple vehicle from a parking garage early Wednesday morning. This time, targeting a guarded valet and getting away with three cars in what the attendant says was seemingly the blink of an eye. NBC 5’s Susan Carlson reports.

Chicago police issued an alert after multiple vehicles were stolen from a valet parking garage in the Streeterville neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

The robbery was the latest in a string of thefts targeting valet parking lots across the city, police said.

This time, three vehicles were stolen at approximately 2 a.m. Wednesday from a garage near East Huron and Noth St. Clair Streets, just a block from the Magnificent Mile, police said.

The valet parking attendant working at the time, Arturo Deladorre, told NBC 5 the heist happened so fast that he couldn't believe it.

One minute, he was in his office, Deladorre said, and the next, he saw a group of thieves whipping past him down this driveway driving off in the stolen vehicles.

In order to pull off the speedy escape, Deladorre said the intruders plowed into a parked car that was being used to block the garage's street exit in an attempt to prevent thefts of a similar nature.

Deladorre told NBC 5 he's been in the valet business for 22 years and had never had anything like the burglary happen before. Deladorre said he's only seen one other theft on the job in his more than two-decade career, but it was of a robbery of a single vehicle – not several at once.

An Audi, Nissan and a Ford Explorer were taken by the thieves, Chicago police said.

At least five similar vehicle thefts have been reported in recent weeks from nearby parking areas in the city’s Gold Coast and Streeterville neighborhoods, according to police.

Authorities are searching for four men who are believed to be working together to sneak into garages in the area where they know keys are usually accessible, typically somewhere inside the car, authorities said.