Before President Barack Obama signs off with a historic farewell speech next week in Chicago, he will sit down with NBC 5 political editor Carol Marin for a one-on-one interview at the White House.

Watch Carol's interview with President Obama in a live report from Washington D.C. at 4 p.m. Thursday on NBC 5 News.

Before President Barack Obama signs off with a historic farewell speech next week in Chicago, he will sit down with NBC 5 political editor Carol Marin for a one-on-one interview at the White House.

PHOTOS: Obama in Chicago

The interview is scheduled to take place Thursday at the White House.

The interview caps Obama's journey from Illinois senator based in Chicago's South Side to a two-term president.

Obama Comes Home to Chicago

President Barack Obama arrived in Chicago Friday afternoon to attend a series of fundraisers all weekend, bringing with him plenty of speculation about his schedule. NBC5's Mary Ann Ahern reports. (Published Friday, Oct. 7, 2016)

Marin is no stranger to the president's journey. She has covered Chicago for nearly four decades, focusing on state, local and national politics -- including Obama's career -- in the past 10 years.

The two reunite Thursday at the White House to discuss his time in office and what lies ahead.

Social media responded in droves to Marin's request for questions for the president.

Tune in to watch the interview in a live report from Washington D.C. at 4 p.m. Thursday on NBC 5 News.