Cardinal Cupich Tells Priests Not to Allow ICE Agents In

Cardinal Blasé Cupich is taking a tough stand against President Donald Trump’s plans to ramp up deportation of undocumented immigrants.

Some of those concerned they will be deported have turned to churches as safe havens, Cupich is offering step-by-step instructions for Chicago area priests what to do if law enforcement arrives.

NBC 5 has obtained a letter Cupich forwarded to the Chicago Archdiocese priests informing them what to do if an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent arrives at the church. Cupich instructs the priests to ask for:

• Identification

• Reason for the visit

• Document or warrant

In Cupich’s words: “Please ask them politely for the opportunity to review the warrant and to contact legal counsel for the Archdiocese, before they enter.” The Cardinal also advises if no warrant is provided to “tell them politely they cannot come on the premises.”

Cupich encourages the priests to stand together and support “the dignity of all persons without regard to immigration status.” Cupich adds the “broken immigration system” needs comprehensive and compassionate reform.