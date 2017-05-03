Police Investigate Possible Connection in Carjackings | NBC Chicago
Police Investigate Possible Connection in Carjackings

By Christian Farr

    Chicago police are searching for a car that was stolen near East Pearson Street and North Wabash Avenue in the city's Gold Coast neighborhood Sunday. Christian Farr reports.

    Chicago police are searching for a car that was stolen near East Pearson Street and North Wabash Avenue in the city's Gold Coast neighborhood Sunday.

    A man told police he had left his car running outside of the Loyola Law School building and stepped outside for a moment when it was stolen in front of several people.

    Authorities are hoping to find if the robbery is connected to a string of several other similar incidents.

    A man attempted to carjack a woman on East Illinois so she could return golf clubs to a friend when a man attempted to carjack her, she said. She says her friend came to her aid and pushed the man away. He then fled in a Porsche Cayanne.

    The vehicle used as the getaway car appear to be similar in both crimes, authorities say.

    Chicago police say they have received at least six reports of vehicle thefts and a car jacking in the area over the weekend.

    Published 17 minutes ago | Updated 7 minutes ago

