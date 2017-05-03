Car Stolen as Witnesses Look On in Chicago's Gold Coast

Chicago police are searching for a car that was stolen near East Pearson Street and North Wabash Avenue in the city's Gold Coast neighborhood Sunday.

A man told police he had left his car running outside of the Loyola Law School building and stepped outside for a moment when it was stolen in front of several people.

Authorities are hoping to find if the robbery is connected to a string of several other similar incidents. Chicago police say they have received at least six reports of vehicle thefts and a car jacking in the area over the weekend.