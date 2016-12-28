A 14-year-old girl’s message to a friend led police to a horrific scene in North Carolina where the teen was allegedly being held captive and her mother killed, authorities said.

A 47-year-old man wanted in Ohio was charged with murder in what authorities called a “demonic” crime, according to NBC affiliate WYFF4

Gary Stephen Love was charged after he fled from officers conducting a welfare check Monday morning at home near Statesville, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s office. Deputies reported they went to the house after a 14-year-old girl sent a friend a message asking for help.

When officers arrived, Love reportedly told them the teen girl and her mom were at a funeral. He ran away from authorities during questioning and was later taken into custody, police said.

Inside the home, police found the body of a 46-year-old woman and authorities say the teen told them she’d been held inside the home since Christmas Eve. She said she had reportedly not seen her mother since that day.

The sheriff’s office said evidence suggests that one or both of the victims suffered violent sexual attacks while being held.

Love had reportedly been in North Carolina for roughly 90 days and knew the woman from childhood. The sheriff's office said he had an outstanding arrest warrant for domestic violence-related charges in Ohio and an active protection order against him in the state.

The sheriff's office expects more charges could be filed in the North Carolina case.