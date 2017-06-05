In this segment of "Dishing With Chicago Chefs," Chef Jared Leonard of BBQ Supply Co. previews this year's Ribfest and shares a special recipe, which he'll be serving up at the foodie fest this weekend.
The 19th annual Ribfest Chicago, known as the city's largest cookout, takes place June 9-11 in Chicago's North Center neighborhood. Admission is a suggested donation of $10 per person or $20 per family. VIP passes are also available here.
Top Secret 14-Ingredient Pork Rub – Ribs & Brisket
Ingredients:
1 T Onion Powder
1 T Garlic Powder
1 T White Pepper
1 T Celery Seed
1 T Cumin
1T Crushed Red Pepper
1T Basil
1T Oregano
1T Thyme
1T Ground Coriander
½ T Chili Powder
2 T Paprika
2 C Brown Sugar
½ C Coarse Kosher Salt
Directions:
Combine ingredients!
Recipe: Smoked St. Louis Style Spare Ribs
Source a good rib from your butcher - specify the style of rib and weight (I like 2 1/4 downs). Dry Rub your ribs at least 4 hours prior to cooking, but don’t leave the rub on for longer than 24 hours.
Get your smoker warmed up to 225 degrees. Smoke ribs, fat side up, for about 5 hours - start ‘em low ‘n slow at around 225 degrees, ramping up to about to 250 degrees for the last 2 hours. Ribs like fruit woods like Cherry or Apple for color and a heavier wood like oak or hickory for BBQ Smoke Flavor. Ribs are done when they turn dark in color, and tear without a lot of effort.
SMOKED RIBS SHOULD NOT FALL OFF THE BONE!
Serve with sauce on the side..ENJOY!