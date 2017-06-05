In this segment of "Dishing With Chicago Chefs," Chef Jared Leonard of BBQ Supply Co. previews this year's Ribfest and shares a special recipe, which he'll be serving up at the foodie fest this weekend.

The 19th annual Ribfest Chicago, known as the city's largest cookout, takes place June 9-11 in Chicago's North Center neighborhood. Admission is a suggested donation of $10 per person or $20 per family. VIP passes are also available here.

Top Secret 14-Ingredient Pork Rub – Ribs & Brisket

Ingredients:

1 T Onion Powder

1 T Garlic Powder

1 T White Pepper

1 T Celery Seed

1 T Cumin

1T Crushed Red Pepper

1T Basil

1T Oregano

1T Thyme

1T Ground Coriander

½ T Chili Powder

2 T Paprika

2 C Brown Sugar

½ C Coarse Kosher Salt

Directions :

Combine ingredients!





Recipe: Smoked St. Louis Style Spare Ribs

Source a good rib from your butcher - specify the style of rib and weight (I like 2 1/4 downs). Dry Rub your ribs at least 4 hours prior to cooking, but don’t leave the rub on for longer than 24 hours.

Get your smoker warmed up to 225 degrees. Smoke ribs, fat side up, for about 5 hours - start ‘em low ‘n slow at around 225 degrees, ramping up to about to 250 degrees for the last 2 hours. Ribs like fruit woods like Cherry or Apple for color and a heavier wood like oak or hickory for BBQ Smoke Flavor. Ribs are done when they turn dark in color, and tear without a lot of effort.

SMOKED RIBS SHOULD NOT FALL OFF THE BONE!

Serve with sauce on the side..ENJOY!