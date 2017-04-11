Café 5: River Roast's Tony Mantuano, John Hogan

In this segment of "Dishing With Chicago Chefs," Chefs Tony Mantuano and John Hogan of River Roast preview this year's Chicago Gourmet and share their own recipes in a friendly competition.

Chicago Gourmet will celebrate its 10th year when the annual food and wine festival returns to Millennium Park Sept. 22 through Wednesday, Sept. 24.

Limited tickets will be available for purchase Wednesday on Chicago Gourmet's website here.

Tony Mantuano's Risotto Primavera(Serves 6)

INGREDIENTS:

1/3 C extra virgin olive oil

1 shallot, finely chopped

2 C Carnaroli rice

1½ C dry white wine

3½ C chicken stock, heated and kept warm

½ C fresh peas

½ C snap pes coarsely chopped

½ C fresh fava beans

3 T butter

3 slices prosciutto finely julienned

1 C Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, grated

DIRECTIONS:

In a heavy-bottomed skillet over medium heat, add the shallot and sauté without browning, 2 to 3 minutes. Add the rice and sauté for 1 minute, stirring continuously until coated with the oil and shallot. Add the wine and let simmer, again stirring continuously, until almost completely absorbed. Add the hot stock into the skillet a ladleful at a time and let simmer after each addition. Cook the rice in this manner, stirring continuously waiting until the liquid is almost completely absorbed before adding more stock. Halfway through the cooking, add the peas, snap peas and fava beans and continue to cook with the liquid. When all the liquid has been added and the rice is al dente (tender but firm to the bite) about 13 to 14 minutes, remove from the heat and stir in the butter, prosciutto and the Parmigiano-Reggiano. Season to taste with salt if necessary. Divide the risotto among 6 warmed plates. Sprinkle with additional freshly grated Parmigiano. Serve immediately.

John Hogan's Spring Onions with Mushrooms, Fava Beans, Ramps and Peas (Serves 4)





INGREDIENTS: