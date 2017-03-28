Café 5 Recipe: Al Pastor Bacon and Pineapple Skewers with Crunchy Tortilla

Al Pastor Bacon and Pineapple Skewers with Crunchy Tortilla
INGREDIENTS
- 4oz Orange Juice
- 2oz White Vinegar
- 1T Guajillo Chile Powder
- IT Garlic, minced
- 1t Dried Oregano
- 1t Cumin
- 1ea Chipotle Chile
- 1/2ea Onion, chopped
- 1b Slab Bacon, 1.5 in. cubed
- 1C Pineapple, 1 in. cubed
- 1C Fried tortillas, crushed
DIRECTIONS
1. Combine all ingredients in a blender, puree til smooth.
2. Place bacon in marinade and chill for two hours.
3. Spread bacon on a sheet pan and bake in the oven at 375 until hot and crispy (about 10-15 min.)
4. Place bacon and Pineapple on skewer.
5. Sprinkle with tortillas and serve.
Published 34 minutes ago