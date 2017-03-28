Café 5 Recipe: Al Pastor Bacon and Pineapple Skewers with Crunchy Tortilla

Al Pastor Bacon and Pineapple Skewers with Crunchy Tortilla

INGREDIENTS

4oz Orange Juice

2oz White Vinegar

1T Guajillo Chile Powder

IT Garlic, minced

1t Dried Oregano

1t Cumin

1ea Chipotle Chile

1/2ea Onion, chopped

1b Slab Bacon, 1.5 in. cubed

1C Pineapple, 1 in. cubed

1C Fried tortillas, crushed

DIRECTIONS

1. Combine all ingredients in a blender, puree til smooth.

2. Place bacon in marinade and chill for two hours.

3. Spread bacon on a sheet pan and bake in the oven at 375 until hot and crispy (about 10-15 min.)

4. Place bacon and Pineapple on skewer.

5. Sprinkle with tortillas and serve.