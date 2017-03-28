Café 5 Recipe: Al Pastor Bacon and Pineapple Skewers with Crunchy Tortilla | NBC Chicago
Café 5 Recipe: Al Pastor Bacon and Pineapple Skewers with Crunchy Tortilla

    INGREDIENTS

     

    • 4oz Orange Juice
    • 2oz White Vinegar 
    • 1T Guajillo Chile Powder
    • IT Garlic, minced
    • 1t Dried Oregano
    • 1t Cumin
    • 1ea Chipotle Chile
    • 1/2ea Onion, chopped
    • 1b Slab Bacon, 1.5 in. cubed
    • 1C Pineapple, 1 in. cubed
    • 1C Fried tortillas, crushed
    DIRECTIONS

    1. Combine all ingredients in a blender, puree til smooth.

     

    2. Place bacon in marinade and chill for two hours.

    3. Spread bacon on a sheet pan and bake in the oven at 375 until hot and crispy (about 10-15 min.)

    4. Place bacon and Pineapple on skewer.

    5. Sprinkle with tortillas and serve.

    Published 34 minutes ago

