Two public hearings on the spending plan for Chicago Public Schools will be held Monday, ahead of another round of budget cuts that are likely coming to the struggling district.

Chicago Public Schools is looking to trim $104 million as part of its 2017 spending plan, the Chicago Tribune reports. The district says the cuts are needed because of Governor Bruce Rauner’s veto of millions of dollars in state aid. CPS officials plan to continue to pursue the funding, but if the district does no receive it additional cost-cutting steps will be taken, according to the Tribune.

CPS principals have until Monday afternoon to submit the budget cuts, the Tribune reports.

The public will have the chance to weigh in on the spending plan at two hearings being held at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Monday at the Chicago Board of Education’s office in The Loop at 42. W. Madison St.

In between the hearings, students are holding a budget cut protest at the Thompson Center at 4:30 p.m.

The board is expected to vote on the new budget on Feb. 22.