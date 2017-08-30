Bus Driver Saves Pregnant Woman Being Beaten on CTA Bus

A Chicago Transit Authority driver saved a pregnant woman after a man began beating her while on a bus on Chicago's Southwest Side earlier this week, authorities said.

Police said officers responded to the 4900 block of South Western Avenue just before 8 a.m. Monday.

There, they said a 21-year-old man had entered a CTA bus and hit a "visibly pregnant" 27-year-old woman in the face.

In a GoFundMe page set up for the injured woman and her baby, a witness who was on the bus said the victim was on her way to work when the bus began to fill up. The witness described hearing noises coming from the back of the bus periodically throughout the trip.

"As we arrived at the Orange Line that is when the bus driver physically got up and he said to the passenger in the back making noise 'This is a good place for you to get get off,' Christina Robles-Favela wrote.

That's when Robles-Favela said she saw "the absolute most devasting [sic] form of violence I have ever witnessed in my life."

"When he got to the front of the bus (where the seating is reserved for people with disabilities, elderly and pregnant women) he turned to his right and he began violently beating a young girl in front of him," she wrote. "All I can hear is her yelling and screaming for him to stop, he continued beating her with a closed fists, I saw people get up & move out the way but there were so many on their phones recording this brutal attack!!! NOT ONE person got up remove this man from beating this young girl. He just continued wailing on her."

Robles-Favela said she began screaming and yelling at the man, begging him to stop hitting the woman.

"Thank God the bus driver ran into the bus dragged him off off of her," she said.

The bus driver, a 39-year-old man, pulled the man away as he then began battering the driver, police said.



An officer witnessed the battery and eventually deployed a Taser.

The woman was transported to Holy Cross Hospital with swelling and lacerations to the head and body.

The man was also taken to Holy Cross Hospital for an evaluation while the driver refused treatment.

The CTA confirmed the incident and said it is "is assisting the police in any way possible as they investigate this matter, including the review of surveillance footage."

Steven Bailey was charged with felony aggravated battery of a pregnant woman, aggravated battery of a transit employee and aggravated battery in a public space.

He was denied bond in court Tuesday and is expected to appear again on Sept. 5. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.