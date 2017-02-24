Burglars Shatter Tempered Glass in Chicago Break-In

A man says burglars broke tempered glass to get into his home and steal his possessions. Trina Orlando reports.

A man says burglars broke tempered glass to get into his home and steal his possessions.

John Knapp was at work Thursday when he got the call someone was breaking into his Ukrainian Village home in the 2200 block of West Huron Street.

“There was someone in the house, they had broken in through the back sliding-glass door into our bedroom,” he said.

Knapp says the burglar stole multiple computers and packages and went through his wife’s jewelry.

“All of the drawers in our bedroom has been opened up—they rifled through a bunch of things,” he said.

When Knapp called to get his door fixed—he found out he wasn’t alone.

Jeannie Frankowski, owner of JC Lilly Windows and Doors, says she’s gotten eight calls for repairs where a sliding glass door was the entry point for a burglary.

“I’ve been in this business for over 30 years and never have I ever heard of anybody going through two pieces of tempered safety glass,” she said. “I’ve talked to people from Wicker Park, I’ve talked to people from Ukrainian Village, I’ve talked to people from Avondale.”

She says the only way to break tempered glass is with an extremely sharp tool—like an ice pick.

“If it’s sharp and you hit it right it will drop like a blanket,” Frankowski said. “Boom, it’s gone and you walk right in.”

Police say no one was in custody in relation to the burglary and Area Central detectives were investigating.