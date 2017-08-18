The two protesters who recorded cellphone video Monday morning tell union leaders they were threatened as they protested against low wage labor use outside a Buona Beef location in Berwyn. No the popular restaurant chain has offered an apology. Natalie Martinez reports.

The two protesters who recorded cellphone video Monday morning tell union leaders they were threatened as they protested against low wage labor use outside a Buona Beef location in Berwyn. No the popular restaurant chain has offered an apology.

Local 150's spokesman explains how the members were informing the public through use of a banner and leaflets.

Ed Maher says two managers from the store knocked over banners, took leaflets and threw them in the garbage. Then, he says, the two men sprayed both protesters with a hose and tried to slap the phone from one of their hands.

Buona's spokesman told NBC 5 over the phone, the Buonavolanto family expresses sincere apologies.

"What started out as a peaceful discussion turned into an unprofessional exchange," John Gill said. "This was an isolated incident that occurred in the heat of the moment. It is not representative of the way our family does business."

The union believes hiring cheap to build new locations is threatening the safety of the customers who come to the popular chain.

A Buona spokesman says they do pay with cash and have some restaurants built with 100 percent union workers.

The two men seen in the video arguing with the protesters have been charged with battery.