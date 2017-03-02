Bulls, Warriors Carry Impressive Streaks Into Thursday Showdown

On Thursday, the Chicago Bulls will welcome the Golden State Warriors to the United Center, and there will be two competing streaks on the line that will certainly give the game some extra juice.

Thursday’s game will be aired nationally on TNT, and that is excellent news for the Bulls. They have not lost in a regular season game on the network in four years, having last fallen on TNT back in 2013. Their run currently stands at 17 games, and they’ll be looking to grab win number 18 in a row if they can triumph over the Warriors at the United Center.

Unfortunately for the Bulls, they will also be looking to overcome a big streak if they’re going to continue theirs. The Warriors, who lost on Tuesday night to the Washington Wizards, have not lost back-to-back regular season games in two years, having last done so in 2015.

The Warriors will have a bit of an obstacle to overcome of their own, as Kevin Durant won’t be suiting up for the game. Durant suffered a knee injury during Tuesday’s loss, and there are fears that he could miss most of the remainder of the regular season as he deals with the ailment.

Even without Durant, the Warriors still have plenty of firepower, with players like Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green all capable of driving the team’s offense if given the opportunity.

The Warriors and Bulls will battle in Chicago on Thursday night, with tip-off scheduled for 7 p.m. at the United Center.