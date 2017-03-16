Fire officials were on the scene assisting in the evacuation of a building Thursday afternoon on Chicago’s Near North side.

Just before 12:15 p.m., the Chicago Fire Department said a building at 770 N. LaSalle would be soon evacuated due to carbon monoxide levels that were found to be high enough to prompt a hazmat response.

The structure is located in the city’s River North neighborhood, near the intersection of North LaSalle Drive and Chicago Avenue.

Further information was not immediately made available.

Refresh for updates on this developing story.