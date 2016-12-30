A brutal crime spree that began in Chicago and ended outside of Milwaukee has police on alert and asking for the public’s help. Chris Coffey reports. (Published 30 minutes ago)

A brutal crime spree that began in Chicago and ended outside of Milwaukee has police on alert and asking for the public’s help.

Surveillance video captured two suspects robbing the Swan Pharmacy at 9130 W. North Avenue in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin on Wednesday morning. Police say the suspects entered the pharmacy, displayed a handgun, demanded and obtained an unknown quantity of narcotic medication.

Video shows the suspects holding people at gunpoint and pushing some of the employees to the ground.

“The aggressive, violent nature that they handled the employees is very concerning to us and we want them to be identified and we want to make sure that they're apprehended and off the streets,” said Lt. Brian Zalewski of the Wauwatosa Police Department.

According to police, the suspects fled the immediate area in a black Lexus SUV with Illinois license plates. Investigators said the car had been stolen hours earlier in an armed carjacking in Chicago near the 1600 block of West 66th Street.

After the pharmacy robbery, police found the vehicle abandoned in the 2600 block of N. 91st Street in Wauwatosa.

“That is something that we're seeing and is a fairly common trend in order to not have their own vehicle identified,” Zalewski said. “It's a way for them to abandon the vehicle after they commit a crime and not have to worry about it being associated with them in any way, shape or form.”

Police said the suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.

Suspect #1 is described as a male/black, 20-25 years old, thin build, wearing a maroon “varsity style” jacket, black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and gray gloves. Police said the suspect displayed a black semi-automatic handgun.

Suspect #2 is described as male/black, 20-25 years old, thin build, wearing a gray/black jacket with a multi-colored scarf.

Citizens with information are urged to contact the Wauwatosa Police Department at 414-471-8430 or anonymously contact Wauwatosa Crime Stoppers at 414-771-TOSA (8672), or Text-a-Tip to “crimes” using keyword “tosa”. You may be eligible for a cash reward.