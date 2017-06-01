A wildly successful Broadway musical continues to draw crowds in Chicago thanks to its lyrics, hit songs and choreography. And catching a performance of Hamilton can mean buying your tickets months in advance.

Brenda Schmidt and her family bought their tickets for an April show last September.

“I was waiting, waiting, waiting a long time for April 17!” Schmidt said.

But Schmidt, who is hard-of-hearing, said her experience watching the popular performance felt more like attending a tennis match.

“The interpreters were to the right, the stage was to the left,” Schmidt said.

Schmidt said when her family purchased their tickets they were assured their seats would be in full view of sign interpreters. So she emailed Broadway in Chicago about her experience along with a photo of her view. But Schmidt said they did not reply.

“That crushed feeling and how it was dealt with afterwards made me feel less valued,” Schmidt said.

NBC 5 Responds contacted a spokesperson for Broadway in Chicago, who said Schmidt’s concerns would be handled. Schmidt then heard from Broadway in Chicago and was offered four new tickets to a performance of Hamilton later this year.

“They moved my seats over a little bit more so I can see the interpreters,” Schmidt said.

Schmidt said she has high hopes for the next show.

“We took care of all of Brenda’s concerns and were happy to be able to arrange tickets at the next Hamilton signed performance for Brenda and her party of four as our guests,” said a Broadway in Chicago spokesperson.

Schmidt also told NBC 5 Responds she was advocating for other customers and that all theaters should take hard-of-hearing customers into consideration.