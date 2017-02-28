Brian Urlacher to Serve Brats to Polar Plunge Participants

Participants jumping into Lake Michigan waters for this year’s Polar Plunge will be greeted afterwards by none other than Brian Urlacher.

The former Chicago Bear will be dishing out free batwursts to participants after they take a dip in frigid Lake Michigan waters.

From 9-11 a.m. on March 5, Urlacher will be joining Johnsonville at the 65-foot Big Taste Grill, where he will serve brats to plungers and take photos with fans and Special Olympics athletes.

The 17th annual Chicago Polar Plunge begins at 10 a.m. at North Avenue Beach, with the last wave of plungers hitting the water at 11:30 a.m.

Last year, the event broke records benefitting the Special Olympics Chicago.

Participation, funds and awareness raised all reached new heights as the 2016 event brought in $1.5 million to support athletic opportunities for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

Actors from the hit NBC shows “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago PD,” and “Chicago Med” were among the 5,800 to take the plunge. The TODAY Show's Al Roker, Tamron Hall and Dylan Dreyer also flew to Chicago to take part in the event.