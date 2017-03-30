Video captured a brawl breaking out at the United Center Wednesday night following the McDonald's All-American game. Kye Martin reports.

Cell phone footage obtained by the Chicago Sun-Times shows a group of about a dozen people fighting on the 300 level concourse of the venue following the boys’ game.

In the video, United Center security is seen breaking up the fight.

Police confirmed a battery arrest was made at the United Center Wednesday night, but could not confirm if it was related to the brawl.

The United Center did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“Naturally, we are disappointed by this kind of activity, which runs counter to the spirit of the McDonald’s All American Games,” organizers said in a statement. “But we are equally grateful to the United Center Security team and the Chicago Police for restoring order. We refer all further questions to the Chicago Police.”

McDonald’s sponsors the event, which also featured the best high schools girls players in the country earlier in the evening. The players on the court are typically highly desired by top college programs.

The standout players from the Chicago area who participated in the game included female stars Dana Evans from Gary and Sidney Cooks from Kenosha.

The game’s history goes back 33 years, but it has been held in Chicago for the past seven.