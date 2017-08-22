Boy, 3 Police Officers Hospitalized in Grayslake Fire

A young boy and three police officers were hospitalized Tuesday morning following a fire in far north suburban Grayslake. Michelle Relerford reports. (Published 5 minutes ago)

The fire broke out just after midnight in the 300 block of Normandy Lane, fire officials said.

The flames sparked at the rear of the home with heavy smoke filling the inside as a young boy was trapped inside, according to authorities.

Others inside the home made it out safely, but a neighbor and three police officers rushed in to rescue the child, witnesses and fire officials said.

“The cops showed up and we tried getting in there with them and one of them finally just took a deep breath and went in,” said neighbour Brad Mohlman. “I kind of went in with them and stayed at the bottom of the stairs, he pulled [the boy] down from the top of the stairs. [The boy] was in rough shape, he wasn’t breathing right, he was gasping - it wasn’t good.”

Those officers were hospitalized for smoke inhalation but two were expected to be released from the hospital Tuesday morning, according to Grayslake Fire Chief Jon Christian. The condition of the boy and the third officer weren’t immediately known.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation, but police and fire authorities were at the scene.