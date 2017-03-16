26 Taken to Hospital after 'Gas Smell' at Bourbonnais School

Twenty-three students and three staff members were taken to an area hospital after an elementary school in far south suburban Bourbonnais was evacuated Thursday due to "a gas smell," the school's website says.

Noel LeVasseur Elementary School was evacuated about 2 p.m. as the fire department investigated the school.

The school's superintendent said the staff and students were transported to Riverside and St. Mary's hospitals in Kankakee after having "minor headaches."

"Regular dismissal time is still in effect, but will be done at Liberty school," the school's website reads. "Bus riders will still ride their buses as normal, but car riders will need to be picked up at Liberty school. Thank you!"

No other details were immediately available.

