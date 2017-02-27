Body Found in Chicago River in Loop

The Chicago Police Department Marine Unit recovered the body from the Chicago River near the 400 block of South Wacker, authorities said.

A man’s body was recovered Sunday evening from the Chicago River in the Loop.

Around 5 p.m., the Chicago Police Marine Unit responded to a call of a body in the water near Wacker Drive and Van Buren Street, authorities said.

A man was pulled from the water near the 400 block of South Wacker Drive, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The man has not yet been identified, police said. His exact age was unknown.

Area Central detectives are investigating the death.