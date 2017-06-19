Body Found in Northwest Suburban Retention Pond: Police

Police were investigating after a body was found in a retention pond in the northwest suburbs Monday, police said.

Crystal Lake police responded to a report of a body in the water in the 4400 block of Northwest Highway, police said.

“Crystal Lake detectives and officers immediately began an investigation in order to determine the circumstances surrounding the death of this individual,” police said in a news release.

Crystal Lake police were working with the McHenry County Coroner’s office in the investigation, authorities said.

Police said there is no reason for them to believe a threat to the public exists.

The investigation was ongoing.