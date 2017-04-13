Body Found in Indiana Marsh, Police Investigating

Police are conducting a death investigation after a body was found in a marsh area in Gary, Indiana, Thursday, authorities confirmed.

The male body was recovered about 3:46 p.m. from a marsh area off Chase Street near West 35th Avenue, authorities said.

“The male was recovered with the assistance of the Gary Fire Department and declared deceased on scene by the Lake County Coroner's office,” a news release from Gary police reads.

No other details were immediately available.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the investigation to contact Det. Cpl. Edward Gonzalez of the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide unit at 219-755-3855 or the crime tip line at 866-CRIME-GP.