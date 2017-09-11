In this Jan. 12, 2012, file photo, Bob Dylan performs in Los Angeles. Dylan was named the winner of the 2016 Nobel Prize in literature on Oct. 13, 2016, in a stunning announcement that for the first time bestowed the prestigious award to someone primarily seen as a musician.

Americana icon Bob Dylan will christen the stage of DePaul’s new Wintrust Arena with Chicago-native Mavis Staples as the venue's first concert, Mayor Rahm Emanuel announced Monday.

Dylan and Staples will play the arena’s inaugural show Oct. 27 as part of Dylan’s fall tour.

"The music of Bob Dylan and Mavis Staples defined a generation and I can't think of a better inaugural performance for this new venue on the South Side of Chicago," Emanuel said.

The Wintrust Arena, which will host DePaul and the Chicago Sky basketball teams, boasts 10,000 seats.

The tour gets started Thursday in Valley Center, California and ends in Boston on Nov. 16, according to Dylan’s website.

American Express cardholders can purchase tickets early, on Sept. 13.