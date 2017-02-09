Chicago Blackhawks' 2017 Valentine's Day Cards Revealed

The Chicago Blackhawks are hoping to make this Valentine's Day extra special for fans and loved ones.

In celebration of the holiday, the team is offering cards featuring many of the players.

Each card is written with a player-specific message, and there are 18 cards to choose from.

“DunCAN I be your Valentine?” Duncan Keith’s card reads.

Patrick Kane’s card: “You’re the MVP of my hart.”

See all the cards, available for download to be printed and given for the special day, on the Blackhawk’s website here.