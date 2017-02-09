Chicago Blackhawks' 2017 Valentine's Day Cards Revealed | NBC Chicago
logo_chicago_2x
Madhouse Enforcer | Chicago Blackhawks NHL Blog
Hard-hitting Blackhawks coverage

Chicago Blackhawks' 2017 Valentine's Day Cards Revealed

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    nhl.com/blackhawks/fans/valentines

    The Chicago Blackhawks are hoping to make this Valentine's Day extra special for fans and loved ones.

    In celebration of the holiday, the team is offering cards featuring many of the players.

    Each card is written with a player-specific message, and there are 18 cards to choose from.

    “DunCAN I be your Valentine?” Duncan Keith’s card reads.

    Patrick Kane’s card: “You’re the MVP of my hart.”

    See all the cards, available for download to be printed and given for the special day, on the Blackhawk’s website here

    Published 7 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC Chicago anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices