Blackhawks Place Marcus Kruger on Injured Reserve

The Chicago Blackhawks have gotten slammed with injuries in recent weeks, and on Sunday they found out they will be without yet another player as Marcus Kruger was placed on injured reserve.

Kruger, who was injured in the team’s last game on Friday against the Carolina Hurricanes, is expected to miss two-to-three weeks with an upper body injury, according to head coach Joel Quenneville. The IR designation opens up another spot on the Blackhawks’ roster, but no corresponding roster move has been made.

So far this season, Kruger has two goals and eight assists in 39 games, and he has been a key part of the team’s penalty killing unit. In his absence, Tanner Kero is expected to get some time at center, but other players like Vincent Hinostroza, Dennis Rasmussen, and Andrew Desjardins could all get chances as well.

If Kruger misses the full three weeks, then he would likely return at some point around the All-Star break at the end of the month.