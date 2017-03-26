The Chicago Blackhawks have been playing their best hockey of the season in recent weeks, but that was certainly not the case in a history-making blowout loss to Florida on Saturday night.

The Blackhawks, who have already clinched a playoff spot and hold an eight-point lead over the Minnesota Wild in the Central Division race, played the Panthers in a road matchup on Saturday and suffered a horrendous defeat, coughing up seven goals over the final 40 minutes of the game as they fell by a 7-0 margin.

That margin looks awful in print, but it’s remarkable how awful it is in terms of how this current team has done. Before Saturday, the Blackhawks had not lost a game by seven or more goals since they fell 9-2 to the Edmonton Oilers way back in November of 2011.

If fans want to find the last game the Blackhawks lost by a score of 7-0, they’d have to go back even further than that. For that game, Blackhawks fans would have to go all the way back to the heady days of 2001, when Chicago was blown out by a 7-0 margin in a home game against the San Jose Sharks at the United Center.

Needless to say, that season was not a successful one for the Blackhawks, as head coach Alpo Suhonen was dumped after one season when the squad missed the postseason for the fourth consecutive season.

The Blackhawks will have an opportunity to lick their wounds and move on Monday when they take on the Tampa Bay Lightning as their Florida road trip continues.