Home for the holidays took on a whole new meaning for one Chicago Blackhawks fan. Lauren Jiggetts reports. (Published Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016)

Blackhawks Help Air Force Dad Surprise Daughter at Her First Game With Emotional Reunion

When Air Force Master Sgt. John Lang heard his daughter would be attending her first Blackhawks game, he knew he couldn’t miss it.

“My daughter is a lifelong fan of the Hawks. She just was born into it,” he said in a video released by the Hawks Wednesday. “When my wife was pregnant, just to get my daughter started off right, her favorite maternity outfit was a Blackhawks jersey.”

Lang said knowing that her father wouldn’t be at her first game was “crushing” his daughter.

“My wife sent me a text saying Madison’s not doing so good. It’s really hitting her that you’re not going to be here for that first game and she was looking forward to it for so long and then you couldn’t make it,” he said. “She said twice that she didn’t want to come.”

When the family arrived at the game, Lang appeared on the jumbotron with a message for his family. Just as the finished playing, he walked out to surprise his daughter in an emotional reunion in front of hundreds of Hawks fans.

His daughter immediately burst into tears as the two embraced. And to make the moment even better, the Blackhawks promptly scored a goal.