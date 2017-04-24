Blackhawks' Assistant Coach 'Relieved of His Coaching Duties' | NBC Chicago
Blackhawks' Assistant Coach 'Relieved of His Coaching Duties'

    Blackhawks' Assistant Coach Mike Kitchen has been "relieved of his coaching duties," the team announced Monday. 

    The move follows the team's lackluster playoff performance, where they were swept by the Predators in the first round. 

    “We believe this decision is best for our organization moving forward,” Blackhawks Senior Vice President and General Manager Stan Bowman said in a statement. “Mike had an impact on two different Stanley Cup championship teams during his tenure in Chicago. We appreciate his many contributions and wish he and his family success in the future.”

    Bowman had earlier indicated there would be changes following the team's "unacceptable" first-round exit. 

    Kitchen has been the team's assistant coach for seven seasons, including two Stanley Cup championships. 

    He had previously spent three seasons as assistant coach with the Florida Panthers and served as head coach for the St. Louis Blues. He also served as assistant coach for the Blues during Joel Quenneville's tenure with the team. 

