Blackhawks Activate Marian Hossa From Injured Reserve

The Chicago Blackhawks haven’t gotten much good news on the injury front in recent weeks, but they’ll finally catch a break on Thursday as the team activated Marian Hossa from injured reserve.

Hossa, who was injured in a game Dec. 20 against the Ottawa Senators, has missed the Blackhawks’ last five games, and the team has struggled mightily in his absence. The Blackhawks have lost four of their last five games and five of their last six overall (including the Ottawa tilt in which Hossa was injured), and their offense has sputtered to a half as they’ve been held to just eight goals in their last five contests.

The Blackhawks did not have to make a corresponding roster move with Hossa coming off injured reserve, as the team now has the maximum 23 players active. Spencer Abbott was called up earlier this week to bring the total to 22, but with Marcus Kruger on injured reserve the team still had a roster spot open for Hossa’s return.

As it stands, Hossa will skate with Jonathan Toews on the team’s top line when they battle the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at the United Center as the Hawks look to reverse their losing ways.