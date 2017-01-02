Bitter Blast Set to Hit Chicago Area This Week

Alicia Roman has the latest forecast update for the Chicago area, and it appears bitter temperatures are on the way. (Published 7 minutes ago)

Don’t be fooled by the warmer temperatures starting off 2017, Chicago-style winter weather will soon return.

The New Year started off on a mild note, with temperature highs near 40 degrees Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, but temps are expected to fall throughout the day Tuesday, ushering in a cold blast that will last through the rest of the work week.

Highs Wednesday will drop nearly 20 degrees, sitting at 19 for the day. By Thursday, temperature highs drop to near 16 degrees with wind chills in the single digits.

A few flurries will also be possible across northern Indiana Thursday.

Friday will likely start off cold and bitter with wind chills below zero. Highs will reach to near 20 degrees during the day.

A slight recovery is possible during the weekend, with early predictions showing highs in the mid-20s both Saturday and Sunday.