Billy Joel Returns To Play Wrigley Field | NBC Chicago
NBC_OTS_CHICAGO
Worth the Trip
Travel Destinations in the Midwest

Billy Joel Returns To Play Wrigley Field

Billy Joel's concert follows three consecutive years of sold-out performances at Wrigley Field

By Kristen Torres

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Getty Images for ASCAP
    Legendary musician Billy Joel will return to Chicago this fall to perform at Wrigley Field, Live National announced Thursday.

    Legendary musician Billy Joel will return to Chicago this fall to perform at Wrigley Field, Live National announced Thursday.

    The award-winning artist is slated to return to the Windy City for the fourth time on Aug. 11, following three consecutive years of sold-out shows at the stadium.

    In preparation for the show, the Chicago Cubs will honor Billy Joel with his own day at Wrigley Field. On a date to be announced later this spring, Billy Joel Day at the stadium will feature the artist's music throughout the game.

    The upcoming performance will make Joel the first artist in history to play at the famed ballpark for four consecutive years.

    Top Celeb Pics: Golden Globes Preview, The Voice UK

    [NATL] Top Entertainment Photos
    Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

    He has sold over 125,000 tickets for shows played at Wrigley Field alone.

    Tickets for the upcoming concert go on sale at 10 a.m. on Jan. 13.

    Published 40 minutes ago | Updated 38 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC Chicago anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices