Billy Joel Returns To Play Wrigley Field

Legendary musician Billy Joel will return to Chicago this fall to perform at Wrigley Field, Live National announced Thursday.

The award-winning artist is slated to return to the Windy City for the fourth time on Aug. 11, following three consecutive years of sold-out shows at the stadium.

In preparation for the show, the Chicago Cubs will honor Billy Joel with his own day at Wrigley Field. On a date to be announced later this spring, Billy Joel Day at the stadium will feature the artist's music throughout the game.

The upcoming performance will make Joel the first artist in history to play at the famed ballpark for four consecutive years.

He has sold over 125,000 tickets for shows played at Wrigley Field alone.

Tickets for the upcoming concert go on sale at 10 a.m. on Jan. 13.