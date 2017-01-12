Bicyclist Killed in Crash on Chicago's West Side

The male cyclist was struck while riding through an intersection in Humboldt Park, police said.

A bicyclist was killed after being hit by a car Wednesday night on Chicago’s West Side.

Just after 10:30 p.m., a man was riding a bicycle and traveling through the intersection of West Division Street and North Sacramento Avenue in the Humboldt Park neighborhood when he was struck by a 36-year-old man driving a Chevy Cruise, police said.

The cyclist was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No other injuries were reported.

Police said the driver was heading north on Sacramento Avenue at the time the bicyclist was struck, who was riding westbound on Division Street, police said.

The driver was not ticketed in the accident, police said. It is unclear if icy road conditions were a factor in the crash. The incident remains under investigation.